Eminem donates mom’s spaghetti to Detroit hospital workers

Eminem has donated hundreds of meals of “mom’s spaghetti” to hospital workers in Detroit.

As The Detroit News reports, 400 meals were delivered to the Henry Ford and Detroit Receiving hospitals via Eminem’s Marshall Mathers Foundation.

Confirming the news, an Instagram account for the Henry Ford hospital posted a photo of the meals, writing: “Our #HeathcareHeroes ‘lost themselves’ in the delicious Mom’s Spaghetti donated by Detroit’s very own, @eminem.

“Thank you for providing a special meal for our team members!”

Referring to the iconic line from his track ‘Lose Yourself’, Eminem previously created mom’s spaghetti to sell at a pop-up event to celebrate the release of his Revival album in 2017.

According to Eminem’s manager, Paul Rosenberg, deliveries to frontline workers in Detroit are set to continue across the coming weeks.

Earlier this week, Eminem marked 12 years of sobriety in a new Instagram post, sharing a photo of the sobriety coin he received to mark the achievement.

The black and blue coin was engraved with the message: “One day at a time,” alongside the words: “Unity, Service, Recovery.”

Eminem is the latest high-profile artist to donate to frontline staff as the coronavirus pandemic continues.

Rihanna has pledged $5 million in aid including $700k worth of ventilators for her home country of Barbados during the crisis, as well as over $2m to domestic abuse victims affected by coronavirus lockdown.

Madonna has also donated $1 million to the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation’s efforts to find a coronavirus vaccine.