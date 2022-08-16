Eminem, Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg pictured together in the studio

Eminem, Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg have been pictured together in a recording studio – check out the post below.

Taking to social media last night (August 15), Marshall Mathers shared an image of the three rap heavyweights posing in front of a mixing desk and a large set of speakers.

“Just a few bros.. hangin out,” he wrote as the caption.

No further details were offered, leading fans to speculate over a potential new collaboration. You can see the photograph in the tweet below.

just a few bros.. hangin out. pic.twitter.com/3yCid6vJH7 — Marshall Mathers (@Eminem) August 15, 2022

Snoop and Eminem both guested on Dre’s second studio album ‘2001’, which came out in 1999. Mathers appears on the hit ‘Forgot About Dre’ and ‘What’s The Difference’, while Snoop features on ‘The Next Episode’.

Dre has also produced and contributed to numerous songs by Eminem, helming such classic singles as ‘The Real Slim Shady’, ‘My Name Is’ and ‘Just Lose It’, as well as appearing on ‘Guilty Conscience’, ‘Crack A Bottle’ and more.

Back in February, Eminem, Snoop and Dre performed as part of an all-star hip-hop line-up at the Super Bowl Halftime Show. They shared the stage with Kendrick Lamar, Mary J. Blige, and surprise performers 50 Cent and Anderson .Paak.

Snoop Dogg revealed earlier this month that he was working on new material with Dr. Dre.

“We’re cooking up a little something,” he said. “I don’t wanna talk about it too much, but we’re back together again. It’s been 30 years since we worked on a record, and we’re doin’ something, we’re workin’ on something.”

Dre dropped his third and most recent studio album, ‘Compton’, in 2015. That record includes a guest spot by Eminem on ‘Medicine Man’, with Snoop featuring on two cuts: ‘One Shot One Kill’ and ‘Satisfiction’.

Last month, Dr. Dre revealed that he’d made 247 new songs over the course of the COVID pandemic.

Snoop and Eminem recently reunited on ‘From The D To The LBC’ – a new single lifted from the latter’s 2022 greatest hits collection, ‘Curtain Call 2’.