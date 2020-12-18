Eminem drops surprise deluxe version of ‘Music To Be Murdered By’

Eminem has released the deluxe edition of his latest record, ‘Music To Be Murdered By’, including a full ‘B Side’ of new material.

Punters began to suspect that Eminem would release the record’s deluxe edition this week, after an unverified press release was leaked to social media on Tuesday (December 15).

Today (December 18), the 16-track record has arrived, with Dr. Dre, Ty Dolla $ign and DJ Premier among the artists featured on it.

The deluxe edition also includes a second disc which features the original album in its entirety. Listen to ‘Side B’ in full below:

“Uncle Alfred [Hitchcock] heard you screaming for more…enjoy Side B,” Eminem said upon releasing ‘Side B’ today.

The rapper also dropped a video for ‘GNAT’. It was directed by Cole Bennett of Lyrical Lemonade, who previously helmed his video for ‘Godzilla’.

Eminem plays multiple characters in the clip, including a patient still banged up after a stint in the hospital and an essential worker in a hazmat suit. “These bars are like COVID / You get ’em right off the bat,” he raps. Watch it here:

NME gave ‘Music To Be Murdered By’ a three-star review upon its surprise release in January.

“This one veers between maturity and adolescent outbursts, between clumsy pop commercialism and something close to outsider art,” the review read.

“If he sometimes sounds stuck in the past, Eminem also proves himself capable of growth”.

Earlier this week, it was revealed that the music video for Eminem’s ‘Godzilla (feat. Juice WRLD)’ was one of the UK’s 10 most-watched music videos of the year. Hip hop dominated the list, accounting for eight entries.

The lyrics for ‘Godzilla’ were also among the most-Googled for the year as well.