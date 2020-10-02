Eminem fan sets record for having the most tattoos of the same musician

An Eminem fan has set a world record for having the most tattoos of the same musician.
The Guinness World Records has revealed that Nikki Patterson of Aberdeen now holds the record for the most tattoos of the same musician.
The 35-year-old nail technician, who got her first tattoo when she was 18, has 52 tattoos in total. Twenty eight of them are based on Eminem, which includes 16 portraits of her musical hero.
“I heard ‘Stan’ when I was 14 and had never heard anything like that before”, she told BBC News. “It blew me away.”
Patterson got her first Eminem-related tattoo when she was 19, but the portraits are a more recent addition to her collection.
“The portraits began three years ago, and I loved everything about them. I adored them and had to get more,” she explained. “He’s been the one constant in my life, and I have seen him perform live.”
The tattoos, which can be seen on her arms, legs, chest and fingers, were inked by three different artists in Aberdeen, Edinburgh and Chester – where Patterson is originally from.
Approaching Guinness World Records during the coronavirus lockdown, she had to undergo a rigorous evidence checking process before the the world record was confirmed.
The official world record for having the most tattoos of the same musician was awarded for 15 portraits, and she has since added another.
“Even I am losing count”, she said.
