Listen to Eminem guest on Young M.A’s debut Apple Music radio show

Eminem guested on Young M.A‘s debut edition of her new Apple Music 1 show Me Always Radio yesterday (August 19) — listen to the two artists’ discussion on the episode below.

The New York rapper launched her new show on the streaming service yesterday, which you can listen back to in full here. Each instalment will see Young M.A “get up close and personal with fans as she talks through culture and current events and, of course, plays her favourite songs”.

Young M.A kicked off Me Always Radio by inviting Eminem on the show, with the pair briefly discussing the former’s lyricism, how she studied Eminem’s career path and her appreciation for the invitation from Eminem to feature on his album ‘Music To Be Murdered By’.

Eminem said that he was “so happy” for M.A and her success, and praised her “dedication to the craft” of rapping.

“All the moves you’re making and the output that you’ve been doing lately is, like, incredible,” he told M.A. “The work ethic is incredible.

“Every time you drop something, I feel like people are putting you higher and higher on that list.”

M.A replied: “I studied the game, I studied you, the whole Shady movement. That’s what motivated me and inspired me to be who I am today.”

Back in May, Eminem revealed during a fan Q&A that Young M.A.’s ‘Red Flu’ was his favourite rap record at that moment in time.