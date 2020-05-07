Eminem hails Tupac as the “greatest songwriter of all time”

Eminem has hailed Tupac as the “greatest songwriter” of all time in a new interview.

Speaking during his recent three-hour Shade45 radio show special, titled Music To Be Quarantined By, the rapper explained his love of Tupac as he prepared to play ‘If I Die Tonight’ from Tupac’s 1995 album ‘Me Against The World.’

He said: “OK, this next song is from an artist who I feel like might be the greatest songwriter of all time.

“Debate what you want about MC skills and all that, because he had that too. This is one of them songs by 2Pac that, to me, he was showing you, ‘I can write heartfelt shit and I can write lyrical, crazy shit too.’”

Eminem added of the late rap icon: “‘They say pussy and paper is poetry, power and pistols/Plotting on murdering muthafuckas ‘fore they get you’ — like, the play on the ‘p’ words and all that shit and how he was doing it was so crazy, mixed with the feel that 2Pac could give you, which is constantly why I feel like he was saying, ‘Can you feel me?’ because you felt ‘Pac.

“You can’t just listen to ‘Pac, you feel ‘Pac. If you listen to him, you gonna feel him.”

Eminem also recently told Shade45’s Sway Calloway that he feels “quarantined by fame.”

“Fame has definitely over the years kinda already had me quarantined, but it’s the fact of knowing that you can’t really go out and we can’t move like how we normally move,” he said.

Last week, Eminem also lent his support to the coronavirus pandemic by donating hundreds of meals of “mom’s spaghetti” to hospital workers in Detroit. As The Detroit News reports, 400 meals were delivered to the Henry Ford and Detroit Receiving hospitals via Eminem’s Marshall Mathers Foundation.