Eminem has been busy recording lots of new music, says producer S1

Eminem has been in the studio recording lots of new material, according to producer S1.

In an interview with HipHop-N-More, the former Strange Fruit Project member revealed that Em has been busy “cutting a lot of records.”

After revealing that he’s been working with Eminem quite a bit, S1 was asked about reports that Em has been working on a follow-up to 2018’s ‘Kamikaze’.

“They’re always real quiet and real secretive, he answered, referring to Em and his team. “But I just know he’s been cutting a lot of records so we’ll see what happens with that.”

Elsewhere in the interview, S1, who worked on Eminem’s ‘Nice Guy’ and ‘Normal’, revealed that he’s been contributing to J. Cole’s upcoming album, which is due out later this year, and Lecrae’s new album.

Eminem has been fairly quiet since dropping off ‘Kamikaze’, emerging only to appear on tracks with Boogie, Conway, Logic, and Fat Joe, the latter of which heard him take shots at Mariah Carey and it sparked a beef with Nick Cannon.

On Fat Joe’s ‘Lord Above’, which also features Dre and Mary J. Blige, Eminem raps: “I know me and Mariah didn’t end on a high note/ But that other dude’s whipped… Almost got my caboose kicked/ Fool, quit, you not gon’ do shit/ I let her chop my balls off too before I lost to you, Nick.”

Meanwhile, André 3000 has recalled how he and Eminem used to enjoy nerding out over classic hip-hop together.

The OutKast musician recalled an early aspect of their friendship while speaking to super-producer Rick Rubin for the Broken Record podcast. Asked about his early musical influences, André recalled how he and Eminem bonded over their shared love of Bay Area collective Hieroglyphics.