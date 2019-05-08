Eminem has challenged that comedian who does an awesome impression of him to a rap battle

"I'll bring the napkins"

Eminem has challenged comedian Chris D’Elia to a rap battle, after sampling his now infamous impression in new song ‘Homicide‘.

D’Elia went viral last year when he shared a clip of himself imitating Marshall Mathers’ modern-day, rapid-fire robotic flow, as heard on surprise 2018 album ‘Kamikaze’. The rapper then praised his impression – telling fans that “he thought it was actually him”, before including it at the end of new single ‘Homicide’ with Logic.

Now, Eminem has taken to Twitter to tell fans that he and D’Elia are “gonna battle one day”. With Logic also sharing a photo of the trio together, the comedian then told his followers on Instagram that he accepted the challenge and was “born ready” before Tweeting: “Time and place? I’ll bring the napkins”.

See more footage of D’Elia’s impression below.

In a recent interview with Billboard, D’Elia explained how he had the “honour” of appearing on ‘Homicide’.

“I was like, ‘Nah, don’t do that [cut a check], just give it to ’em, it’s fine,” D’Elia said. “I don’t care, man. It’s a huge honor. I have money coming in other ways. I don’t need that. I’m not trying to make money in the rap world. It’s first an honour.

“I did my silly impression in my garage. I say, ‘have at it.’ I make money doing what I do.”

Eminem made headlines again this week when Billie Eilish spoke of how she had been “terrified” of the rapper.

When asked to choose her favourite rapper between Eminem and Childish Gambino, she admitted: ” I have to say Childish Gambino, one billion percent.

“I was scared of Eminem my whole life,” she continued. “Terrified. That dude freaked the fuck out of me. Oh my god. But you know, Childish Gambino created me dude. I don’t even know, that’s crazy, that’s a god you can’t even put him in a list of other people.”