Eminem has shared a list of his favourite rappers of all time, replying to a fan on Twitter.

YouTuber NoLifeShaq shared a tweet reading: “Who is the greatest rapper of all time,” with a video attached of himself DMing the same question to a host of rappers including Drake and Travis Scott.

In a surprise reply to the tweet, Eminem laid out his list, which includes Tupac, Jay-Z, Kendrick Lamar and more.

“For me, in no particular order…” Eminem wrote. “Toss up between wayne, pac, royce, jay, redman, treach, g. rap, biggie & king crook….”

He then added more names, tweeting: “Plus redman, LL, nas, joyner, kendrick, cole, andre, rakim, kane…”

Eminem has previously shared a list of his favourite rappers, rapping in his 2002 song ‘Till I Collapse’: “I got a list, here’s the order of my list that it’s in / It goes, Reggie, Jay-Z, Tupac and Biggie/ Andre from Outkast, Jada, Kurupt, Nas and then me.”

The rapper surprise-released his new album ‘Music To Be Murdered By’ at the start of 2020. Reviewing the album, NME wrote that it saw Eminem “growing old disgracefully,” adding: “The 47-year-old has surprise-released another album. This one veers between maturity and adolescent outbursts, between clumsy pop commercialism and something close to outsider art. If he sometimes sounds stuck in the past, Eminem also proves himself capable of growth.”

Eminem has been donating money to coronavirus relief projects across the duration of the pandemic, and recently issued a rallying call to his hometown of Detroit to overcome the virus.