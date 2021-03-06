Eminem hits back at cancel culture in animated ‘Tone Deaf’ video

Eminem has released an animated music video for his new track ‘Tone Deaf’ – watch it below.

Taken from the rapper’s latest album, ‘Music To Be Murdered By — Side B’, the Luis Resto and Eminem-produced track hears him take aim at cancel culture while putting his controversial past on full display.

On the track’s chorus, Em raps: “I can’t understand a word you say (I’m tone-deaf)/ I think this way I prefer to stay (I’m tone-deaf)/ I won’t stop even when my hair turns grey (I’m tone-deaf)/ ‘Cause they won’t stop until they cancel me.”

In the Randy Chriz-directed clip, a cartoon Em embarks on a crazy journey that includes a high-speed police chase. You can watch the video for ‘Tone Deaf’ below.

The new track arrives after a TikTok campaign was started earlier this week calling for Eminem’s cancellation after lyrics from his 2010 single with Rihanna ‘Love the Way You Lie’ resurfaced.

According to HotNewHipHop, people are angry at Em for the lyrics: “If she ever tries to fucking leave again/ I’mma tie her to the bed and set this house on fire.”

Earlier this week, Conway The Machine hinted that a collaboration with Eminem and The Alchemist is on the way.

The Griselda rapper said he was “just here for the comments” when he was asked why he had retweeted the rumour from his own account. No official confirmation of a collaboration has been given.

Meanwhile, Lil Pump has claimed that he “doesn’t remember” dissing Eminem on social media last year.