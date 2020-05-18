Eminem interested in taking on DMX in ‘VERZUZ’ battle, says N.O.R.E.

According to rapper/podcast host N.O.R.E., Eminem is interested in taking on DMX in a ‘VERZUZ’ battle.

‘VERZUZ’ is the new go-to form of entertainment that pits producers, songwriters, and artists against each other in a rap battle style format on Instagram Live.

Competitors take it in turns playing a song from a list of 20 from their discography as fans, friends and fellow artists watch on. A winner is later decided by Timbaland and Swizz Beatz.

Earlier today (May 18), N.O.R.E. took to Instagram where he claimed that Eminem and DMX are prepared to face off against each other for ‘VERZUZ’.

Posting a picture of him and DMX playing a giant game of Jenga, the ‘Superthug’ rapper wrote: “This moment is so Legend !!! 3 minutes before this @therealswizzz CALLS X and says Eminem is down for that smoke.”

N.O.R.E. added that DMX was up for the challenge but it’s Jay-Z who he really wants to battle.

“X SAY HE CAN GET BUT I STILL WANT JAY HAHA SO CLASSIC BEHIND THE SCENES SHIT SORRY IF I WASNT POST TO SAY NOTHING but I had to DMX VS SLIM SHADY??? What y’all think??? I’m riding wit the DOG!!!”

Earlier this month, Fat Joe appeared as a guest on N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN’s Drink Champs podcast. The Don Cartagena was asked who Eminem should against in a hypothetical Instagram Live battle.

“DMX got the biggest hits in the world, one of the greatest rappers of all-time. Legendary. Iconic. Superhero. And everything I’m saying is understated. He’s bigger than that,” Fat Joe said. “But there’s something about that white boy and his fans. Nah, bro. You wanna see some crack in the Internet? He’s gonna crash, n***a. That n***a is carefree, bro.”

