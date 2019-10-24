The news comes from documents obtained via the Freedom of Information Act

Documents obtained via a Freedom of Information Act request have revealed that Eminem was questioned by the Secret Service over “threatening lyrics” the rapper allegedly wrote about US President, Donald Trump and his wife, Ivanka.

BuzzFeed News filed a Freedom of Information Act request last year asking if an investigation took place following Eminem’s revelation that he was questioned by the Secret Service on ‘The Ringer’, which appeared on 2018’s surprise album ‘Kamikaze.’

On the song, Eminem rapped: “Cause Agent Orange just sent the Secret Service / To meet in person to see if I really think of hurting him.” Other lyrics that were said to spark the investigation were said to appear on a freestyle Eminem performed at the BET awards and on the song ‘Framed’, from ‘Revival.’

According to the documents, the Secret Service deemed Eminem to be “exhibiting inappropriate behaviour” that “threatens [the] protectee.” The investigation was launched after a TMZ employee reportedly contacted the Secret Service about the lyrics.

A paragraph in the redacted Secret Service documents reads: “the song was about a murder that he could remember and must be ‘framed’ with the specific lyrics, ‘Donald Duck’s on as the Tonka Truck in the yard. But dog, how the fuck is Ivanka Trump in the trunk of my car? … ‘ cause I feel somewhat responsible for the dumb little blonde Girl, that motherfuckin ‘ baton twirler that got dumped in the pond, Second murder with no recollection of it…”

Also included in the documents, it says: “This is not the first time MATHERS made threatening comments towards POTUS and his family. In June 2017, MATHERS freestyled comments that were threatening in nature towards POTUS.”

In the documents, it is also revealed that Eminem was interviewed by the secret service about his freestyle rap. “Mathers was familiar the song and began rap along with the interviewers as the verse was read,” it was noted in the documents.

It went on: “At the conclusion of the interview, Agents again offered to answer any questions. It was also explained that any additional questions about this investigation should be directed to the USSS Office of Government and Public Affairs. Counsel then escorted Agents from Mather’s office.”

Eventually, according to further notes in the documents, “it was determined that this case will be NON-REFERRED” to a federal prosecutor.”

Headlining Reading & Leeds festivals in 2017, Eminem was keen to address the American political situation during his Reading set. “So Reading. I’m not about to stand up here and use this fucking stage as a platform to get all political and shit, but this motherfucker Donald Trump – I can’t stand him.”

He then led a call and response with the crowd, saying, “When I say ‘fuck’, you say ‘Trump’: Fuck Trump, Fuck Trump.”