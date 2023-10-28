Eminem is now selling jars of ‘Mom’s Spaghetti’

Fans of Eminem’s ‘Lose Yourself’ will now have a chance to order their own ‘Mom’s Spaghetti’, as the rapper’s Detroit restaurant is to start shipping jars of the product nationwide.

In 2021, Eminem announced that he was opening the ‘Mom’s Spaghetti’ diner in his home city, following a series of successful pop-ups in 2017 and 2018.

The establishment serves a range of dishes centred around pasta and meatballs, with the most popular being the titular spaghetti sauce. Now, people across the US will be able to order 25-ounce jars online. Purchase your own here, although as today (October 28), it is listed as sold out.

Advertisement

“Get your sweaters ready for some tasty s’ghetti sauce,” reads the product’s online description. “For the most legitimate Mom’s Spaghetti pasta, pull some pre-cooked spaghetti from the fridge and reheat in a frying pan while adding your Mom’s Spaghetti sauce

The name is inspired by a lyric from the 2002 song, which featured in the film 8 Mile and won an Academy Award for Best Song. “His palms are sweaty, knees weak, arms are heavy / There’s vomit on his sweater already, mom’s spaghetti,” he raps.

In 2021, Eminem revealed that his personal favourite dish on offer at Mom’s Spaghetti is the spaghetti sandwich. “Don’t even eat a bite of your spaghetti until you put it in the bread, because otherwise you’re gonna ruin the whole fucking thing,” he said.

“Don’t be stupid, if I fucking catch you doing that without the fucking bread, I don’t know what I’m gonna do. Hell, there’s gonna be hell to pay,” he continued. “I’m not trying to offend anyone, but if you’re a fucking idiot, don’t eat Mom’s Spaghetti.”

At the restaurant’s grand opening that year, Eminem surprised fans who visited by personally manning the walk-up window, serving the first ten people in a queue that stretched around the block, and taking pictures with them.

Advertisement

During the pandemic, Eminem donated hundreds of meals from the restaurant to hospital workers in Detroit.

Eminem recently had to formally request that US Republican presidential hopeful Vivek Ramaswamy stop using ‘Lose Yourself’ in his campaigns. The politician had been using it as his walkout song and was seen rapping along to it at the Iowa State Fair last month.