News Music News

Eminem issues rallying call to city of Detroit to overcome coronavirus outbreak

"Detroit isn’t just a city: it’s also a feeling, a hustle, a state of mind"

By Sam Moore
Eminem
Eminem (Picture: Getty)

Eminem has issued a rallying call to his home city of Detroit, encouraging its citizens to stay strong in the face of the coronavirus pandemic.

The rapper was speaking as part of the City of Detroit-organised livestream ‘Everybody vs. COVID-19’, which took place over the weekend. Billed as an online festival, the event also aimed to raise awareness about limiting the spread of coronavirus and the ‘Be Counted’ campaign, which is informing residents about the upcoming 2020 Census.

On the Saturday (May 30) of the festival, Eminem made an unscheduled guest appearance with a small spoken-word message for his fellow Detroiters.

“Detroit isn’t just a city: it’s also a feeling, a hustle, a state of mind. But mostly, Detroit is a city where we fight for what we believe in, and we don’t take shit just lying down,” Eminem said in his message (you can hear him speaking below).

“COVID-19 is no different,” he continued. “So we’ve got some work to do in order to stay safe.

“One way is that we have to be counted — and the census is your way to do just that. So this month, we’ve got to bring the city together, man.”

Last week, Eminem hosted an online listening party to celebrate 20 years since the release of his album ‘The Marshall Mathers LP’.

