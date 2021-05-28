Eminem recruits Jack Harlow and Cordae for ‘Killer’ remix

Eminem has shared a new remix of his track ‘Killer’, recruiting Jack Harlow and Cordae for respective verses.

The original version of the song appeared on ‘Music to Be Murdered By – Side B’, the expanded deluxe edition of last year’s ‘Music to Be Murdered By’.

Listen to the ‘Killer’ remix below:

Advertisement

‘Music to Be Murdered By’, Eminem’s eleventh studio album, arrived back in January of last year as a surprise release.

The expanded ‘Side B’ was released the following December with sixteen new tracks, including features from Dr. Dre, Ty Dolla $ign, DJ Premier and more.

2020 also saw the rapper make numerous guest appearances and collaborations, with he and Kid Cudi uniting on the single ‘The Adventures of Moon Man & Slim Shady’. He also featured on the Jessie Reyez song ‘COFFIN’ along with Big Sean‘s ‘Detroit 2’ cut ‘Friday Night Cypher’.

Earlier this week, fresh rumours emerged that a collaboration between Em and Post Malone was on the way. Post Malone had previously explained back in 2019 that a planned team-up between himself and Marshall Mathers did not materialise due to conflicting “timing”.

Advertisement

Earlier this month, rumours of a collaboration between Eminem, Dr. Dre and Kendrick Lamar also circulated.