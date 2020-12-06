Watch Eminem join Pete Davidson for ‘Stan’ Christmas spoof

Pete Davidson performed a Christmas spoof of Eminem‘s ‘Stan’ on Saturday Night Live this weekend, and he was joined by the real Slim Shady himself.

The late night sketch comedy show returned last night (December 5) after an extended break, with a new episode hosted by Ozark‘s Jason Bateman. Among the standout moments was Davidson’s ‘Stu’ sketch.

In it, the comedian recreates Eminem’s infamous ‘Stan’ video, which originally featured Dido and a crazed fan who writes several letters to the rapper, each one getting more and more unhinged as the track progresses.

Davidson takes on the role on Stu, who repeatedly writes to Santa Claus asking for a PlayStation 5. The clip also features cameos from Dido (played by Kate McKinnon), Elton John (Bowen Yang), and Eminem himself.

Watch the SNL sketch below:

In other Eminem news, a trial date has been set for the man who invaded Eminem‘s home in Detroit earlier this year.

Matthew Hughes was charged with first-degree home invasion and malicious destruction of a building in September, after the initial incident in April.

Security footage shown to the court reportedly captured the moment that Hughes sneaked around the outside of the rapper’s home in April, before throwing a paving stone through the back window to gain entry.

Last month, former US President Barack Obama shared a playlist of songs that soundtracked his time in the White House, including tracks from Eminem, Bruce Springsteen and Jay-Z.

Meanwhile, Ty Dolla $ign has hailed Eminem “the greatest rapper of all time”.