Eminem launches ‘Godzilla Challenge’ and asks fans to rap as fast as him

Eminem‘s fans have attempted to replicate the rap icon’s furious flow, after he called on social media followers to take part in the #GodzillaChallenge.

On ‘Godzilla’, taken from latest album ‘Music To Be Murdered By‘, Eminem raps a staggering 224 words in just 31 seconds of the final verse, as Genius reports.

An impressive achievement – but one that Em’s fans have seemingly nailed after he invited them to tackle the rapid-fire challenge.

“Fill ‘em with the venom and eliminate ‘em” #GodzillaChallenge is on. Who can spit it?,” Eminem said as he challenged his fans.

As the below videos show, they were more than capable of fulfilling the challenge.

Thank you @Eminem for not only inspiring me as an artist but also pushing rap to new heights this shit crazy. #GodzillaChallenge Ps) Let's rap together #Melanincholy #Themiserablegenius pic.twitter.com/fD0YcHgOp4 — $pic Jam£s #FreePuertoRico (@MiserableGenius) February 25, 2020

It comes after the track featured on ‘Music To Be Murdered By’s surprise release last month. In a three star review, NME said the record proves that Eminem is “capable of growth”.

“It would actually be quite disappointing to see Eminem grow up entirely, and he seems to be having fun as he navigates his own idiosyncratic space,” our review stated.

“And if you’re still upset by this 47-year-old man’s rap record? To paraphrase a famous scary movie trailer: “Remember – to avoid fainting, keep repeating, ‘It’s only an album, only an album, only an album…’”