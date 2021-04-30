News Music News

Eminem makes £1.3million from first ‘Shady Con’ NFT collection

The collection featured action figures and original instrumental beats

By Rhian Daly
Eminem performing at the Academy Awards on February 9, 2020. Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Eminem has made $1.78million (£1.3million) from his first collection of ‘Shady Con’ non-fungible tokens (NFTs), it has been reported.

The rapper sold the first line of the digital collection on the online marketplace Nifty Gateway last weekend (April 24-25).

The collection included digital action figures based on characters in some of Eminem’s best-known music videos, original instrumental beats created by the star and more.

When the range was announced, he said: “I’ve been collecting since I was a kid, everything from comic books to baseball cards to toys, as well as every rap album on cassette I could get my hands on. Not much has changed for me as an adult […] I’ve attempted to re-create some of those collections from that time in my life, and I know I’m not alone.”

Eminem performing live Credit: Getty

According to Crypto Briefing, the most valuable item in the collection was a one-of-a-kind video calls ‘STANS’ REVENGE’, which also came with physical items, like a rare pair of Eminem’s Carhartt Air Jordan trainer collaboration. The item was sold for $100,000 (£72k).

While Eminem’s NFT sale made a lot of money, he’s not the star to rake in the most cash for the digital goods. Grimes’ auction of her NFT art saw her make $6million (£4.3m), while The Weeknd made $2.29million (£1.7m) for his collection – which included an unreleased song and visual art – earlier this month.

Meanwhile, a Saturday Night Live sketch recently parodied an Eminem song to explain the current NFT craze.

On an episode of the long-running US comedy show last month star Pete Davidson and musical guest Jack Harlow reworked the classic track ‘Without Me’ to explain the digital products to viewers.

