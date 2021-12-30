Eminem makes Spotify history as ‘The Slim Shady LP’ surpasses 1billion streams

It’s been revealed that Eminem’s 1999 album ‘The Slim Shady LP’ has racked up over a billion streams on Spotify, breaking a record in the process.

The rapper is now the first artist with 11 of his albums to achieve the milestone with ‘The Slim Shady LP’ joining the likes of 2000’s ‘The Marshall Mathers LP’, 2010’s ’Recovery’, 2018’s ‘Kamikaze’ and 2020’s ‘Music To Be Murdered By’ in surpassing a billion streams.

His only album not to have broken the milestone is his 1996 debut album ‘Infinite’ which isn’t currently available on Spotify.

His longtime manager Paul Rosenberg took to Twitter to congratulate the rapper, writing “Congrats Eminem!”

The complete list of Eminem albums to have surpassed a billion streams on Spotify is as follows:

‘The Slim Shady LP’

‘The Marshall Mathers LP’

‘The Eminem Show’

‘Encore’

‘Curtain Call: The Hits’

‘Relapse’

‘Recovery’

‘The Marshall Mathers LP 2’

‘Revival’

‘Kamikaze’

‘Music To Be Murdered By’

.@Eminem’s 'The Slim Shady LP' has now surpassed 1 billion streams on Spotify. — chart data (@chartdata) December 30, 2021

Earlier this year, Eminem’s daughter Hailie Jade Scott Mathers shared a screenshot of her Spotify Wrapped, which revealed she was in the top 3 per cent of her dad’s listeners.

It followed a TikTok where the 25-year-old lip-synched to The Real Housewives of Potomac star Wendy Osefo talking about being a Nicki Minaj fan, with the text “What??? Do I listen to my dad’s music?”, followed by a caption reading: “I think my dad’s gone crazy”.

It comes as Eminem was recently labelled an “underappreciated” artist by Drake, who shared photos of Eminem’s performances on the ‘Up In Smoke Tour’ on his Instagram. “Man this guy is underappreciated,” Drake wrote, tagging Marshall Mathers’ official account.

Earlier this month, Eminem teamed up with longtime collaborator Dr. Dre for ‘Gospel’. The track was one of six previously unheard Dre tracks released as part of the Grand Theft Auto Online expansion The Contract.