Eminem makes surprise appearance at “best friend” 50 Cent’s Detroit show

Eminem has made a surprise appearance at his “best friend” 50 Cent‘s show in Detroit, Michigan as part of his ‘The Final Lap’ tour.

Taking over the Pine Knob Music Theatre in Michigan on Sunday night (September 17), 50 Cent – real name Curtis Jackson – brought his long-time friend Eminem – real name Marshall Mathers – and the duo performed ‘Patiently Waiting’ and ‘Crack A Bottle’.

Before heading off the stage, Eminem showed love to 50 by sharing a few words to the crowd in his home state. “Detroit, make some noise for one of the best friends that I’ve ever known, 50 Cent!” he said. “And also, make some noise for Hip Hop’s 50th birthday, y’all … Detroit, I love y’all, man.”

50 cent posted a video of the heartfelt moment to his Instagram page with a caption that read: “Bro when I do anything with EM people just go crazy they know he really my boy. I love him till death!”

The rappers friendship dates back to the early 00s when 50 was singed to Eminem’s record label, Shady Records along with Interscope and Dr. Dre’s Aftermath Entertainment. Prior to signing with Shady Records, the New York rapper had been dropped from his previous label, Columbia, and was blackballed by the industry. All of the hardship set the scene for his critically acclaimed 2003 debut ‘Get Rich Or Die tryin’.

