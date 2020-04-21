Eminem marks 12 years of sobriety: “Clean dozen, in the books!”

Eminem has marked 12 years of sobriety, after struggling with drug addiction.

The rapper celebrated the impressive milestone on Instagram, sharing a photo of the sobriety coin he received to mark the achievement.

The black and blue coin was engraved with the message: “One day at a time,” alongside the words: “Unity, Service, Recovery.”

Advertisement

He captioned the photo: “Clean dozen, in the books! I’m not afraid.”

Praising the achievement, one fan commented: “Congratulations!!! I just picked up my 11 month virtual chip on the 13th. Longest I’ve been sober in 26 years. You are an inspiration, Em, and I am incredibly thankful for you. Stay strong and keep going.”

Another said: “Congratulations! That’s awesome, very inspirational.”

Eminem’s journey to sobriety was sparked by an overdose on pills in 2007, which spurred him to check into a rehab programme the following year.

Advertisement

Discussing the overdose, he told Men’s Journal in 2015: “I overdosed on pills, and I went into the hospital. I was close to 230 pounds. I’m not sure how I got so big, but I have ideas.

“The coating on the Vicodin and the Valium I’d been taking for years leaves a hole in your stomach, so to avoid a stomachache, I was constantly eating — and eating badly.”

After leaving the rehab facility, he explained that exercise held him abstain from alcohol and drunks.

“When I got out of rehab, I needed to lose weight, but I also needed to figure out a way to function sober,” he added.

“Unless I was blitzed out of my mind, I had trouble sleeping. So I started running. It gave me a natural endorphin high, but it also helped me sleep, so it was perfect. It’s easy to understand how people replace addiction with exercise. One addiction for another but one that’s good for them.”

Last month, Eminem also teamed up with Jessie Reyez on new track ‘Coffin’.