Eminem offers apology to Rihanna on ‘Music To Be Murdered By – Side B’ over Chris Brown lyrics

Eminem has offered an apology to Rihanna on the newly released deluxe version of his album ‘Music To Be Murdered By’ for saying that he “sided” with Chris Brown on an old track that leaked online in 2019.

The rapper released the ‘Side B’ to ‘Music To Be Murdered By’ overnight, featuring 16 new songs with guest contributions from the likes of Dr. Dre, Ty Dolla $ign and DJ Premier.

One of the new tracks, ‘Zeus’, sees Eminem apologising for a decade-old song that was leaked last year on which he rapped that he “sided with Chris Brown” over Rihanna after Brown pleaded guilty to felony assault in 2009.

Eminem’s spokesperson Dennis Dennehy said in response to the leaked lyrics at the time: “This is a leak of something that’s over 10 years old. After Eminem recorded it, he scrapped it, and rewrote it. Obviously he and Rihanna have a great relationship.”

On ‘Zeus’, which you can hear above, Eminem offers a “wholehearted” apology to Rihanna for the leaked song.

“But, me, long as I re-promise to be honest / And wholeheartedly, apologies, Rihanna,” he raps. “For that song that leaked, I’m sorry, Ri / It wasn’t meant to cause you grief.

“Regardless, it was wrong of me.”

Eminem also briefly takes aim at Tekashi 6ix9ine on ‘Zeus’, rapping: “She says I am trash, but she listens to Tekashi.”

Eminem’s song ‘Godzilla’, which featured on the first version of ‘Music To Be Murdered By’, was recently included in the top 10 of the UK’s most-Googled lyrics of 2020.