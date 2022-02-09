Eminem opens ‘Mom’s Spaghetti’ LA pop-up store to mark Super Bowl weekend

Eminem has opened a pop-up branch of his ‘Mom’s Spaghetti’ restaurant in Los Angeles this weekend, to coincide with the upcoming Super Bowl.

The pop-up opens today (February 9) in downtown LA, and will remain through Sunday (February 13). It will be open every day from midday until 9pm, temporarily taking over the premises of Uncle Paulie’s Deli.

Online delivery can be ordered exclusively through Postmates, while pick-up can also take place in person.

“It’s not the kind of pasta you’d expect if your grandma came from Italy on a boat…it’s more like the spaghetti you’d know if your mom came from Michigan on a bus,” said Mom’s Spaghetti co-owner Curt Catallo about the menu.

Eminem initially opened the restaurant in his native Detroit last September. It’s named after a lyric from his 2002 hit ‘Lose Yourself’, which featured on the 8 Mile soundtrack: “His palms are sweaty, knees weak, arms are heavy/ There’s vomit on his sweater already, mom’s spaghetti.”

Eminem surprised fans who visited on the day of the store’s grand opening by personally manning the walk-up window, serving the first 10 people in a queue that stretched around the block, and taking pictures with them.

The rapper is also due to play the prestigious Halftime Show during the game this Sunday (February 13), which takes place in Inglewood, California, between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Los Angeles Rams. He’ll be joined by Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar.

Eminem is reportedly set to make history at the show by bringing out the first deaf artists to perform during a Halftime Show.