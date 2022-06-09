Eminem praises hip-hop pioneer The D.O.C. in new documentary: “He was doing things that nobody had done yet”

Eminem has praised hip-hip pioneer The D.O.C. in a new documentary.

The film The DOC, which is set to premiere this week at the Tribeca Festival, tells the story of the veteran rapper from his work in the Fila Fresh Crew in the 1980s, writing with NWA and Dr Dre and co-founding Death Row Records to how a car crash 30 years ago took away his voice.

In the clip below, a host of stars are interviewed for the Dave Caplan documentary, including Dre, Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube and Eminem, who hailed the rapper before reciting lyrics from ‘Mind Blowin’, which appeared on the 1989 album ‘No One Can Do It Better’.

Advertisement

“He was doing things that nobody had done yet, like just lyrically,” he said.

While he is reciting the lyrics, he calls The D.O.C. over for clarification on one of the track’s lines and when the veteran rapper recalls it, Eminem replies: “How the fuck did you do that shit, goddamn.”

Meanwhile, Eminem recently released an expanded edition of his fourth album ‘The Eminem Show’ to mark its 20th anniversary.

Later this year, the rapper will release physical editions of ‘The Eminem Show (20th Expanded Edition)’, including a four-LP vinyl set along with CD and cassette versions. An exact date is yet to be confirmed.

Meanwhile, Eminem is among the artists who have contributed to the soundtrack for Elvis, the upcoming Elvis Presley biopic directed by Baz Luhrmann, which is set to arrive in UK and US cinemas on June 24.