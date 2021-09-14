Eminem praises Jack Harlow during “special” phone call

Jack Harlow has shared details of a phone call he had with Eminem, where the legendary rapper praised the rising Kentucky artist.

Earlier this year, the pair collaborated on the remix to Eminem’s ‘Killer’, which also featured North Carolina rapper Cordae. The original version of the song appeared on ‘Music to Be Murdered By – Side B’, the expanded deluxe edition of last year’s ‘Music to Be Murdered By’.

Speaking on the red carpet at Sunday’s (September 12) MTV VMAs, Harlow, who is yet to meet his hero Eminem, revealed that he spoke to the 8 Mile rapper on the phone.

Advertisement

“We didn’t get to meet, but we had a phone call that meant the world to me,” he told Billboard. “I haven’t shared it with the world yet, but I can’t wait until the world hears it. He gave me a lot of props that any artist would love to get.”

He continued: “Sometimes, the best gem is just somebody you admire, letting you know who you think you are. He let me know, ‘You’re that. You’re dope.’ I’ve waited a decade to hear that. So it was special.”

Elsewhere at the VMAs, Harlow took the stage with Lil Nas X for a performance of their recent collaboration ‘Industry Baby’.

For the set, Lil Nas X entered the stage with a full marching band behind him, before taking off his shirt and performing in front of a Montero Prison backdrop. Harlow joined him on stage for his verse after stepping out of a prison cell. Shortly before they wrapped up the performance, the track transitioned into ‘Montero (Call Me By Your Name)’.

The performance comes days before the arrival of Lil Nas X’s debut album, ‘Montero’ on September 17. The 15-track LP will include the title track, ‘Industry Baby’ and ‘Sun Goes Down’. In addition to Harlow, the tracklist also features collaborations with Megan Thee Stallion, Elton John, Miley Cyrus and Doja Cat.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Harlow has explained why he stopped drinking alcohol in 2021, telling his fans he hasn’t had a single sip all year.