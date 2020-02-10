Oscars 2020: Fans left confused by Eminem’s surprise performance

Eminem made a surprise appearance at the 2020 Oscars ceremony in Los Angeles and it left the star-studded audience utterly confused.

During a segment celebrating iconic music moments in movies presented by Lin Manuel Miranda, the rapper appeared through a trapdoor in the stage on Sunday night.

He then performed a version of ‘Lose Yourself’, which featured in his 2002 film 8 Mile, backed by a band and strings.

Members of the star-studded audience, including Kelly Marie Tran and Zazie Beetz, were seen singing along before the room rose in unison for a standing ovation.

However, others, including Idina Menzel, Leonardo DiCaprio, Meryl Streep and Martin Scorsese offered up some hilarious reactions that left Twitter users laughing.

leo’s “this is honestly so important” face for eminem pic.twitter.com/yMmievIY9B — Casey Johnston (@caseyjohnston) February 10, 2020

Idina Menzel was desperately trying to feel Eminem but couldn’t help think it needed a key change and a costume reveal #Oscars pic.twitter.com/aFn6fYXfnW — London Calling (@LDNiscalling) February 10, 2020

The whole audience trying to jam to Eminem but also confused as to why he is performing #Oscars pic.twitter.com/Hkq8OrEYKF — Erin Quinn (@erinquinn_95) February 10, 2020

Between Scorsese appearing to fall asleep and DiCaprio’s facial expressions, many social users pointed out the track received the Best Original Song Oscar in 2003, but Eminem did not attend the ceremony at the time.

Meanwhile, last month Eminem released his latest surprise album, ‘Music To Be Murdered By’. He came under fire for some of the record’s content, including a lyric in which he seemingly made light of the 2017 Manchester Arena attack on ‘Unaccommodating’.

The star responded to critics in an open letter, in which he said the album was deliberately attempting to “shock the conscience” in an attempt to bring about societal change.

“Gentle listener: In today’s wonderful world murder has become so commonplace that we are a society obsessed and fascinated by it. I thought why not make a sport of it, and murder over beats? So before you jump the gun, allow me to explain” he wrote on Twitter.