Eminem recalls awkward moment he invited Michael Jordan to Detroit so he could dunk on him

Eminem has recalled the time he asked Michael Jordan to come to Detroit so that he could dunk on the six-time NBA champion.

Speaking in a new interview, Slim Shady described how he was on a phone call with Jordan discussing a shoe collaboration but thought it wouldn’t come to fruition because of a joke he made.

“I was on the phone with him, we were talking, and everything was cool,” Eminem said, speaking on Sway’s Universe. “He’s super cool, and everything was good until we get to the end of the phone call and I said, ‘Yo man, when are you gonna come to Detroit so I can dunk on you?'”

Remembering Jordan’s reaction, Eminem continued. “It was crickets,” he said. “I don’t remember exactly what he said, but I think he just kinda of was like, ‘Ha ha ha.’ Like laughed. And I remember getting off the phone going, ‘Oh my God, I think I might have just blew it.'”

Eminem went on to say that it was one of those things sounded funnier in his head than when he said it out loud. He also pointed out that he knew that it was ridiculous for him to even think he could dunk on the 6’6” basketball legend.

The rapper’s manager, Paul Rosenberg, chimed in explaining that Em has continued to do business with Jordan since that phone call, having released a series of show collaborations, including the Eminem x Air Jordan 4, Eminem x Air Jordan 2, and Eminem x Carhartt x Air Jordan 4.

Elsewhere in the interview, Eminem discussed his recently launched ‘Love Your DJ’ initiative, where budding DJs from Michigan can apply to be featured on the rapper’s radio show.

The new project, set up by Eminem’s Marshall Mathers Foundation, gives DJs from the state affected by the coronavirus pandemic a chance to get played on Mathers’ Shade45 radio show on SiriusXM.

The first 500 entries will also receive $313 dollars each (a reference to the Detroit area code), before 15 overall winners will be selected from those 500.