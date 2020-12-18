Eminem references giving Billie Eilish nightmares on his new album

Eminem has referenced Billie Eilish on his surprise new album.

Overnight (December 18), the Detroit rapper shared the long-rumoured ‘Side B’ deluxe edition of his 2020 album ‘Music To Be Murdered By’.

On the album’s track ‘Alfred’s Theme’, Eminem raps: “But really I’m just fulfilling my wish of killing rhymes / Which is really childish and silly, but I’m really like this / I’m giving nightmares to Billie Eilish.”

The lyrics refer to a 2019 interview given by Eilish, in which she said she has been “terrified” of the rapper for her whole life.

When asked to choose her favourite rapper between Eminem and Childish Gambino by Noisey, she admitted: ”I have to say Childish Gambino, one billion per cent.

“I was scared of Eminem my whole life,” she added. “Terrified. That dude freaked the fuck out of me. Oh my god.

“But you know, Childish Gambino created me, dude. I don’t even know, that’s crazy, that’s a god – you can’t even put him in a list of other people.”

Elsewhere on ‘Side B’ of ‘Music To Be Murdered By’, Eminem offered an apology to Rihanna for saying that he “sided” with Chris Brown on an old track that leaked online in 2019.

On the track ‘Zeus’, Eminem apologises for a decade-old song that was leaked last year on which he rapped that he “sided with Chris Brown” after Brown pleaded guilty to felony assault in 2009.