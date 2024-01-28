Eminem reignites Benzino feud on new song ‘Doomsday Pt 2’

Eminem has taken aim at Benzino with a new diss track, ‘Doomsday Pt 2’.

The track reignites the feud Eminem had with the former publisher of The Source magazine and occasional rapper in the mid-2000s and sees him mock Benzino’s financial status and physical appearance.

Over a sample of the rap legend’s classic hit ‘Role Model’, he raps: “Now I got a riddle, one condition, you mustn’t laugh/ What is the opposite of Benzino? A giraffe/ ‘Go at his neck,’ how the fuck is that?/ How can I go at somethin’ he doesn’t have?

Advertisement

He continued: “Arm so short he can’t even touch his hands/ When they’re up above his head doin’ jumpin’ jacks/ Sorry, I don’t mean to upset you, Ben/ When I talk about all the debt you in/ I hear that you been creepin’ on the low/ In them cheap hotels, that they catch you in.”

Em also took shots at Benzino’s daughter, rapper Coi Leray: “Well, I guess then I regret to inform you, hate to spoil the day/ But this doesn’t bring me no joy to say/ Guess that Coi Leray feat is in the toilet, ay?”

‘Doomsday Pt 2’ is the first shot Eminem has taken at Benzino since the height of their feud in 2003, when Benzino released a diss track aimed at him. The Source then released an early demo tape from Eminem recorded in the 1990s in which he used a racial slur. Addressing the disturbing lyrics and apologising, Em said that they came “out of anger, stupidity and frustration when I was a teenager.”

Benzino claimed he’d patched things up with Eminem in March 2022 but has continued to take swipes at him in public. That same year, he criticised the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame for inducting Eminem instead of Black artists such as Nas and Lauryn Hill.

He has not yet replied to Eminem’s latest diss rack.

Advertisement

In other news, Eminem requested a protective order against The Real Housewives of Potomac stars Gizelle Bryant and Robyn Dixon as part of an ongoing trademark dispute last month.