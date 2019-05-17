Eminem releases new merchandise to mark 10 years of ‘Relapse’

"Crack a bottle!"

Eminem has marked the tenth anniversary of his sixth album ‘Relapse’ by releasing a collection of special limited edition merchandise.

Posting on Instagram, the rapper shared a photo of the new shirt – which is printed with the album’s name on the right arm. It also features a mocked up drugs prescription which is printed on the shirt’s left breast.

Announcing the limited edition shirt, Eminem wrote: “Crack a bottle! #RELAPSE 10TH ANNIVERSARY – hit the link in bio to stream + grab a limited shirt.”

Fans will have to be quick – the shirt for a limited time from Eminem’s personal store, which can be accessed here.

In other Eminem news, the rapper recently challenged Chris D’Elia to a rap battle, after sampling his now infamous impression in new song ‘Homicide‘.

D’Elia went viral last year when he shared a clip of himself imitating Marshall Mathers’ modern-day, rapid-fire robotic flow, as heard on surprise 2018 album ‘Kamikaze’. The rapper then praised his impression – telling fans that “he thought it was actually him”, before including it at the end of new single ‘Homicide’ with Logic.

Eminem also made headlines this week when Billie Eilish spoke of how she had been “terrified” of the rapper.

When asked to choose her favourite rapper between Eminem and Childish Gambino, she admitted: ” I have to say Childish Gambino, one billion percent.

“I was scared of Eminem my whole life,” she continued. “Terrified. That dude freaked the fuck out of me. Oh my god. But you know, Childish Gambino created me dude. I don’t even know, that’s crazy, that’s a god you can’t even put him in a list of other people.”