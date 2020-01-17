Eminem releases surprise album, ‘Music To Be Murdered By’

Eminem has released a surprise album, ‘Music To Be Murdered By’, and released a video for the song ‘Darkness’. Find both album and video below.

‘Music To Be Murdered By’ is 20 tracks and 64 minutes long. Guests include the late Juice WRLD (on ‘Godzilla’), Ed Sheeran (on ‘Those Kinda Nights’), Anderson .Paak (on ‘Lock It Up’) and Young M.A. (on ‘Unaccommodating’).

Other featured artists are Royce Da 5’9″—who appears on three songs on the album—plus White Gold, Skylar Grey, Black Thought, Q-Tip, Denaun, Don Toliver, KXNG Crooked and Joell Ortiz.

The album comes after the producer S1 revealed that the rapper has been in the studio “cutting a lot of records”. ‘Music To Be Murdered By’ follows Eminem’s 2018 album, ‘Kamikaze’, which was also surprise-released.

Stream ‘Music To Be Murdered By’ below:

Eminem also shared a video for ‘Darkness’, which deals with gun violence in America. In the song, Eminem raps from the point of view of a shooter targeting concertgoers from a hotel room. The music video visualises the scene, which is a reference to the 2017 Las Vegas shooter who killed more than 50 people attending Route 91 Harvest music festival.

The video ends with a call to viewers to register to vote at vote.gov. “When will this end? When enough people care,” the video reads. “Make your voice heard and help change gun laws in America.”

Watch the music video for ‘Darkness’ here: