Eminem remembers Juice WRLD: “His potential was so off the charts”

Eminem has remembered the late Juice WRLD in a new interview.

Sitting down for a rare chat with Kxng Crooked for the Crooked Corner series, Marshall Mathers discussed his new LP ‘Music To Be Murdered By’, new gems of information from across his career, and how he admired the late Juice WRLD.

“That kid was so talented,” Eminem said of Juice WRLD, who died after suffering a cardiac arrest at a Chicago airport in December. “Like his freestyle he did on Tim Westwood — what the fuck?

“To be so young, he mastered that so f—ing quickly. His potential was so off the charts,” the rapper added. Listen to the full interview below.

Eminem also paid his respects to late basketball start Kobe Bryant, saying he was a huge fan. “Who wasn’t a [fan]?” the rapper said.

“I don’t know how you could not be. It makes me sick to my stomach to even try to grasp what happened. nine people, man.” Bryant died in a helicopter crash in Los Angeles last month.

Eminem released new album ‘Music To Be Murdered By’ last month. A three-star NME review of the album said: “The 47-year-old has surprise-released another album. This one veers between maturity and adolescent outbursts, between clumsy pop commercialism and something close to outsider art. If he sometimes sounds stuck in the past, Eminem also proves himself capable of growth.”

An NME obituary of Juice WRLD said: “His music, which pioneered a combination of trap and tropes of mid-noughties emo – including emotionally excoriating lyrics about mental health – was the work of a young artist with a preternatural appreciation for melody and tone.

“He idolised Kurt Cobain and looked up to Future and Lil Wayne; he was an exemplar of a generation for whom tribal genre boundaries are an alien concept.”