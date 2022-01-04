Eminem reportedly spent $450,000 on a Bored Ape NFT that looks like him

Eminem has taken an interest in non-fungible tokens (NFTs), reportedly spending thousands on a Bored Ape artwork that resembles him.

The artwork – which is now the profile picture of Eminem’s official Twitter account – was apparently owned by Twitter user @Gee__Gazza, who tweeted over the weekend (January 1) that he had sold the NFT to Eminem himself. This was picked up by cryptocurrency news site Decrypt, who reported that Eminem bought the Ape for 123.45 Ethereum, which translates to around $450,000 (£334,000).

The artwork depicts an ape with white fur, a low grey hat, a gold jacket and matching chains. Upon selling the NFT, @Gee_Gazza expressed his incredulity at the exchange. View the tweet below:

I’m living in a simulation. Thank you @Eminem for buying my ape and joining the club! Madness. Let me write a lyric in your next single 🤣 pic.twitter.com/myGNRmMLeD — GeeGazza  (@Gee__Gazza) December 31, 2021

Decrypt claims that the artwork is one of 15 NFTs that Eminem has bought, with the site noting an OpenSea account with the handle @Shady_Holdings.

Eminem is one of several celebrities to own an NFT distributed by the Bored Ape Yacht Club. Others include Jimmy Fallon, basketballer Steph Curry and Eminem’s ‘Up In Smoke’ tourmate Snoop Dogg.

This marks the latest entrepreneurial endeavour from the multi-platinum rapper, who notably launched the Mom’s Spaghetti restaurant in his hometown of Detroit last year – as well as a new line of merchandise and action figures.

Just last week, Ozzy Osbourne announced his own NFT collection, dubbed CryptoBatz.