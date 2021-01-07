Eminem reportedly upset Snoop Dogg by rejecting album feature

Eminem and Snoop Dogg’s recent disputes reportedly stem from Eminem declined to appear on an album by the latter.

The rappers first appeared to be on bad terms in July 2020 when Snoop explained why he didn’t think Eminem was one of the top 10 greatest rappers of all time in an interview.

Eminem later responded on ‘Zeus’, which appeared on the deluxe edition of ‘Music To Be Murdered By’. “As far as squashing beef I’m used to people knocking me,” he rapped. “But just not in my camp / And diplomatic as I’m tryin’ to be / Last thing I need is Snoop doggin’ me / Man, Dogg, you was like a damn god to me / Meh, not really (haha) / I had dog backwards.”

Now Daz Dillinger has offered an explanation for the pair’s apparent feud. Appearing on new audio social networking app Clubhouse with Royce Da 5’9”, N.O.R.E. and Joe Budden recently, the Death Row rapper claimed Snoop was upset that Eminem had “said no” to his offer of appearing on an album.

“He took it personally and that’s why you never heard a song from Snoop and Em since then,” Dillinger said.

Royce, meanwhile, tried to see things from Eminem’s perspective. “He was just like damn… that energy that was coming off of Snoop in that interview, [whether] he meant no harm or not, I think he just looked at it like, it’s a more respectful brotherly way to say what you said,” he explained. “But I agree, it didn’t have to be a diss in a song behind it.”

The spat continued on New Year’s Eve, with Eminem speaking about the situation in a new interview, saying his fellow rapper’s comments “threw me for a loop”. “Again, I probably could’ve gotten past the whole tone and everything, but it was the last statement where he said, ‘Far as music I can live without, I can live without that shit,’” he said. “Now you’re being disrespectful. It just caught me off guard. I wasn’t ready for that.”

When a fan account shared a video of Eminem’s remarks on Instagram, Snoop responded: “Pray I don’t answer that soft ass Shit.”