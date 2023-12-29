Eminem requests protective order against ‘Real Housewives’ stars in trademark dispute case

Eminem has requested a protective order against The Real Housewives of Potomac stars Gizelle Bryant and Robyn Dixon as part of an ongoing trademark dispute.

The case began earlier this year when the US rapper filed an opposition to a trademark request for the Reasonably Shady podcast hosted by the reality TV stars.

The rapper – real name Marshall Bruce Mathers III – argued in documentation that his brand would be “damaged” if they were granted the trademark for their show, because he is known under the monikers Slim Shady and Shady.

Advertisement

The rapper also owns the trademark for the term “Shady” for use on merchandise.

Bryant and Dixon responded by asking the court to dismiss the rapper’s opposition and insisted that he be deposed, meaning he would have to testify under oath or by written statement.

Eminem reportedly filed the protective order earlier this month in an attempt to avoid an in-person deposition.

According to a filing seen by People, it would be “unduly burdensome” for the rapper to be deposed due to his “limited knowledge of the subjects at issue”.

The filing suggested that someone else who has a “superior knowledge to Mathers on the relevant topics” might be a better alternative, including Eminem’s longtime manager Paul Rosenberg.

Advertisement

The documents also argued that the motion was “premature and procedurally improper,” as they “have yet to serve” Mathers.

In a statement shared to People, Bryant and Dixon’s attorney Andrea Evans said: “It seems obvious to us that if you file a lawsuit, you should be made available to be deposed.”

Evans added that their team would “like to question Mathers at least about his use of the expressions Slim Shady and Shady”.

“It’s unclear to us that Mathers can be the owner of the trademarks and file this suit against our clients but he will not make himself available to be deposed,” Evans added.

Back in October, another copyright case made headlines after Easy Life surrendered their band name after a “David and Goliath” legal battle with EasyGroup.