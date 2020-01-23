Eminem responds to critics in new open letter: “This album was not made for the squeamish”

Eminem has responded to his critics, after his latest album ‘Music To Be Murdered By‘ came under fire upon release last week.

The rap legend faced widespread criticism from the likes of Manchester mayor Andy Burnham and The Courteeners’ Liam Fray after he seemingly made light of the 2017 Manchester Arena attack on ‘Unaccommodating’.

The album also includes the visceral track ‘Darkness’, which sees Eminem calling for gun control measures as he raps from the perspective of the shooter who killed more than 50 people at Las Vegas’ Route 91 Harvest music festival in 2017.

Responding directly to the criticism in an open letter, Eminem said the album was deliberately attempting to “shock the conscience” in an attempt to bring about societal change.

“Gentle listener: In today’s wonderful world murder has become so commonplace that we are a society obsessed and fascinated by it. I thought why not make a sport of it, and murder over beats? So before you jump the gun, allow me to explain” he wrote on Twitter.

“This album was not made for the squeamish. If you are easily offended or unnerved at the screams of bloody murder, this may not be the collection for you. Certain selections have been designed to shock the conscience, which may cause positive action. Unfortunately, darkness has truly fallen upon us.”

Concluding the letter, the rapper stressed that “murder in this instance isn’t literal” and asked his critics to “listen more closely next time.”

Meanwhile, Trippie Redd is the latest rapper to respond after he was dissed on Eminem’s latest effort.