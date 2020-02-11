Eminem reunites with “Uncle” Elton John at the Oscars

Eminem has shared a photo of himself reuniting with “Uncle” Elton John at last week’s Oscars.

The rapper made a surprise performance at the Los Angeles ceremony on Sunday (February 9), playing ‘Lose Yourself’.

Posting on Twitter after the ceremony, Marshall Mathers shared a photo of himself alongside John, who won Best Original Song at the ceremony for ‘I’m Gonna Love Me Again’ from the biopic Rocketman, along with the caption: “I got to see my Uncle Elton tonight at the Oscars. Congrats on your win too, Sir!”

I got to see my Uncle Elton tonight at the Oscars. Congrats on your win too, Sir! @eltonofficial pic.twitter.com/9HsQHvGzM4 — Marshall Mathers (@Eminem) February 10, 2020

The pair have a storied history – Elton John praised Eminem for kicking his drug addiction back in 2010, after the ‘Rocket Man’ star became Mathers’ unofficial drug counsellor.

It also emerged in 2017 that Mathers once gifted John a pair of diamond encrusted sex toys.

Eminem yesterday cleared up the confusion surrounding his surprise appearance at the Oscars. ‘Lose Yourself’ won the Oscar for Best Original Song back in 2003 after it featured on the soundtrack to 8 Mile, but it prompted confusion from viewers due to a lack of an anniversary or perceived meaning for the performance.

Mathers revealed that he turned down an opportunity to play at the 2003 Oscars, and wanted to make up for the mistake. “I kinda figured maybe since I didn’t get a chance to do it at the time, maybe it would be cool,” he told Variety at the weekend’s ceremony.

“Back then, I never even thought that I had a chance to win, and we had just performed ‘Lose Yourself’ on the Grammys with The Roots a couple of weeks before the Oscars, so we didn’t think it was a good idea. And also, back at that time, the younger me didn’t really feel like a show like that would understand me.”

2020’s Oscars were dominated by a surprise Best Picture win for Parasite as it became the first foreign-language film to win the gong in Oscars history.