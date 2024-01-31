Eminem reveals he would love to do a joint album with 50 Cent

Eminem has revealed that he would love to create a joint album with 50 Cent.

The ‘Just Lose It’ rapper addressed the rumours that he was currently working on an album with his “best friend” and longtime collaborator 50 Cent – real name Curtis Jackson. While speaking on his SiriusXM radio station ‘Shade 45’, Eminem shared “I’m working on a little something,” hinting at new music (per Music News).

Addressing the rumours about a collaborative LP with the ‘Many Men’ rapper, Eminem said: “I don’t know where that’s come from, but it’s crazy. I’m trying to get him to make a new album so bad. We need another 50 [Cent] album, like, really bad.”

Advertisement

He continued: “50’s on a roll right now. He’s been on a roll since the tour. I told him whatever the [redacted] he needs from me, I’m here. That [redacted] be crazy, though — an album with me and him.”

The rappers’ friendship dates back to the early 00s when 50 was singed to Eminem’s record label, Shady Records, along with Interscope and Dr. Dre’s Aftermath Entertainment. Prior to signing with Shady Records, the New York rapper had been dropped from his previous label, Columbia, and was blackballed by the industry. All of the hardship set the scene for his critically acclaimed 2003 debut ‘Get Rich Or Die ryin’.

In other news, Eminem recently reignited his feud with Benzino on his new song ‘Doomsday Pt 2’.

The track reignites the feud Eminem had with the former publisher of The Source magazine and occasional rapper in the mid-2000s and sees him mock Benzino’s financial status and physical appearance.

Elsewhere, the ‘Love The Way You Lie’ rapper requested a protective order against The Real Housewives of Potomac stars Gizelle Bryant and Robyn Dixon as part of an ongoing trademark dispute last month.