Eminem says he’s “quarantined by fame” as he discusses coronavirus lockdown

Eminem has said he isn’t phased by the coronavirus lockdown, because he’s felt “quarantined by fame” for years.

The rapper, who is known to stay out of the spotlight when he’s not touring, opened up in a new interview with Shade45’s Sway Calloway.

“Fame has definitely over the years kinda already had me quarantined, but it’s the fact of knowing that you can’t really go out and we can’t move like how we normally move,” he said.

“It’s not just the same thing for me every day that it always is. There’s something to be said about knowing that you can’t go out and do certain things.”

Explaining how he has harnessed the situation for his own music, Em said: “It’s not the same when you can’t do a lot of your regular routines and shit, and going to the studio is like my outlet. We can’t really get in and do much, so I’ve just been writing.”

Last week, Eminem lent his support by donating hundreds of meals of “mom’s spaghetti” to hospital workers in Detroit.

As The Detroit News reports, 400 meals were delivered to the Henry Ford and Detroit Receiving hospitals via Eminem’s Marshall Mathers Foundation.

Confirming the news, an Instagram account for the Henry Ford hospital posted a photo of the meals, writing: “Our #HeathcareHeroes ‘lost themselves’ in the delicious Mom’s Spaghetti donated by Detroit’s very own, @eminem.”

Referring to the iconic line from his track ‘Lose Yourself’, Eminem previously created mom’s spaghetti to sell at a pop-up event to celebrate the release of his ‘Revival’ album in 2017.

He has also provided a boost for out-of-work DJs by launching a new initiative, where hopefuls from Michigan can apply to be featured on the rapper’s radio show.