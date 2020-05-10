Eminem says he’s been writing and recording new material while in lockdown

Eminem was this week’s guest on Lil Wayne‘s Young Money Radio show – listen to the episode below.

It comes a week after Drake appeared as a guest on the Apple Music show, where he discussed releasing music during the current coronavirus pandemic, saying musicians need to “figure out what people need.” He also talked about new project ‘Dark Lane Demo Tapes’ and fatherhood.

On Saturday’s (May 9) episode, Eminem called in to speak to the Cash Money rapper about the new Chicago Bulls and Michael Jordan documentary The Last Dance, rappers they like, including Killer Mike, J. Cole, and Kendrick Lamar, their respective writing processes, DJs and more.

Advertisement

He also revealed that he is recording new material while in lockdown – and that he can’t wait for “us to be able to get past this thing.”

“I’m writing,” he said, after Wayne asked him what he was up to. “I’m writing and recording a little bit, not as much as I normally do, but it’s all good.

“I’m just waiting for this, us, being able to get past this thing, whenever that’s gonna be.”

Listen to the conversation between the two rap titans below:

Last week, Eminem hailed 2Pac as the “greatest songwriter” of all-time in a new interview.

Advertisement

Speaking during his recent three-hour Shade45 radio show special, titled Music To Be Quarantined By, the rapper explained his love of the late rapper as he prepared to play ‘If I Die Tonight’ from 2Pac’s 1995 album ‘Me Against The World’.

He said: “OK, this next song is from an artist who I feel like might be the greatest songwriter of all-time.

“Debate what you want about MC skills and all that, because he had that too. This is one of them songs by 2Pac that, to me, he was showing you, ‘I can write heartfelt shit and I can write lyrical, crazy shit too.’”

Meanwhile, Chance The Rapper has joined forces with Lil Wayne and Young Thug on a new untitled track.

The Chicago rapper has been sharing new material on his Instagram page as of late, and debuted the star-studded offering on his page at the end of last month.

On the track, Chance is heard boasting about his own walk-in closet, while Wayne raps: “My main bitch say she feelin’ secondary/ Love, you worry ’bout yourself and not the other bitch I’m tellin’.”