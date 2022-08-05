Eminem shares previously unreleased 50 Cent collaboration, produced by Dr Dre

Eminem has today (August 5) shared a previously unreleased collaboration with 50 Cent, which has been produced by Dr. Dre.

It appears on Eminem’s new greatest hits collection, ‘Curtain Call: The Hits’ and is called ‘Is This Love (’09)’.

Eminem released ‘From the D 2 the LBC’ back in June – a new single featuring Snoop Dogg – that also features on the album, as well as the more recent new video for ‘Crack A Bottle’, his 2009 hit featuring Dr. Dre and 50 Cent. Both of these are also on the collection.

‘Curtain Call 2’, is described in a press release as “a hits collection comprised of the inimitable Detroit MC’s creative output since the 2005 release of ‘Curtain Call: The Hits.’”

It continues: “‘Curtain Call 2’ will include music from all Eminem projects from ‘Relapse’ forward, including side-projects, guest appearances, film soundtrack songs, and of course selections from his solo albums.”

The double-disc release features 35 tracks spanning more than a decade, with appearances by Beyoncé, Rihanna, Juice WRLD, Kehlani, Royce da 5’9”, Pink, Ed Sheeran, and more.

In addition to the standard release, there is also be a limited edition box set and a limited quantity of autographed vinyl. You can sign up here to get access to these versions of the release.

Eminem’s collaboration with CeeLo Green on the Dr. Dre-produced ‘The King And I’ – his song from the recent Elvis film is also included on the collection.

Meanwhile, Hailie Jade Mathers recently reflected on the “surreal” childhood experiences she had growing up with her rap icon father, Eminem.

Launching her new podcast Just A Little Shady, Mathers spoke with her childhood best friend Brittany Ednie about how Eminem showed the girls round his tour bus or treated them to special days out.

“It’s so fun to look back…thinking back as an adult, I’m like, ‘Wow, that’s so, so surreal,’” said Mathers. “And those memories of me thinking those were normal things, now I look back like, ‘Holy crap, that was cool.’”