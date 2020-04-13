Westside Gunn, a rapper signed to Eminem‘s Shady Records imprint, has revealed that he contracted the coronavirus but was able to beat the deadly virus.

On Sunday (April 12), the Griselda rapper shared on Instagram that he had contracted COVID-19 and thought that he was going to die.

“I have a confession to Make I’m a Corona Survivor,” Westside said, captioning a photo of himself. “I didn’t want anybody feeling sorry for me I had to thug it out for weeks I didn’t get to see my kids I went to the hospital feeling like I was breathing my last breath the fans and the love I was getting kept me strong.”

“I knew I had to drop this Pray for Paris bc GOD have bigger plans for me I went on Tidal live and Fat Joe live but soon as I was done I was right back on the breathing machine,” he continued, referencing his forthcoming project ‘Pray For Paris’ (due out April 17).

The Fly God went on to explain that he is finally well enough to leave the house leisurely for the first time in a month.

“Today is the first time besides the hospital that I’m about to go outside in a month thx to the ppl who did know and held me down now I’m about to go harder than I ever have,” he said.

“That shit tore me up inside I literally thought I was dead designing these clothes and @virgilabloh having my back and @djpremier sending me a beat kept me motivated I’m back feeling myself don’t it look like I’m from Paris I love ALL MY SUPPORTERS let’s keep pushing the culture fwd.”

Earlier this week, iconic folk singer John Prine died after contracting the coronavirus.

Prine was hospitalised last month (March 26) with a “sudden onset” of coronavirus symptoms, with his status initially described as “critical”. He spent 13 days in intensive care before his death. Prine’s wife and manager Fiona also tested positive for the virus, but made a full recovery.

Last month, rapper Scarface revealed that he had tested positive for the coronavirus.

The rap legend said he believes he’s on the recovering end of the disease now, though he’d been hospitalised with numerous symptoms including vomiting, fever pneumonia and kidney failure before receiving the results.

Sturgill Simpson is another musician to reveal his COVID-19 diagnosis.