Eminem sparks speculation after tweeting cryptic message

Eminem has sparked speculation that another feud could be on the horizon, after posting a cryptic tweet on Twitter.
The rap icon wrote yesterday: “People think they want this problem ’til they get it”.
While he seemingly provided no context for the tweet, fans believe that it may allude to his beef with Lord Jamar – who recently claimed that black people don’t listen to Eminem’s music.
“We don’t listen to Eminem. We don’t go to the gym and turn on Eminem,” he said “We don’t listen to him on the way to the club. We don’t play him in the club…now, corny places I can’t speak for that.”
In turn, Eminem’s close friend Royce Da 5’9″ slammed Jamar in an Instagram video and said he isn’t in a position to question Eminem’s credentials.
The pair previously traded blows in 2018, when Eminem dissed Jamar on ‘Fall’ from ‘‘Kamikaze’.
“And far as Lord Jamar, you better leave me the hell alone/Or I’ll show you an Elvis clone/Walk up in this house you own, thrust my pelvic bone/Use your telephone and go fetch me the remote/Put my feet up and just make myself at home/I belong here, clown, don’t tell me ’bout the culture,” Em rapped.
There is also speculation that the Tweet could also be a response to Machine Gun Kelly’s invitation for the pair to settle their feud by rapping on the same together and seeing who “comes hardest“.
As Eminem dropped ‘Kamikaze’ last year, he attacked Kelly on the song ‘Not Alike’. Kelly then hit back with the diss track ‘Rap Devil‘ – mocking his single ‘Rap God’. He later revealed that the feud was not because he called his daughter Halie ‘hot as fuck‘. There