Eminem sparks speculation after tweeting cryptic message

Eminem has sparked speculation that another feud could be on the horizon, after posting a cryptic tweet on Twitter.

The rap icon wrote yesterday: “People think they want this problem ’til they get it”.

While he seemingly provided no context for the tweet, fans believe that it may allude to his beef with Lord Jamar – who recently claimed that black people don’t listen to Eminem’s music.

“We don’t listen to Eminem. We don’t go to the gym and turn on Eminem,” he said “We don’t listen to him on the way to the club. We don’t play him in the club…now, corny places I can’t speak for that.”