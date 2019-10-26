Eminem takes aim at Lord Jamar during concert in Abu Dhabi

"I had a dream, I was a fuckin' nobody and sucked at rap"

Eminem performed in Abu Dhabi last night (October 25) and during his set he took aim at Lord Jamar with a few choice words.

The beef started after the Brand Nubian rapper started calling Em out in a series of interviews. In one, he said “the hood doesn’t really listen to Eminem,” and in another he referred to the Detroit rapper as a guest in hip-hop.

Eminem responded by calling Jamar out on his track ‘Fall’ from his surprise 2018 album, ‘Kamikaze’. “And as far as Lord Jamar, you better leave me the hell alone/ Or I’ll show you an Elvis clone/ Walk up in this house you own/Brush my pelvic bone,” he rapped.

The feud appears to be far from over as Em took a moment to diss Jamar during his concert at the du Arena in Abu Dhabi last night.

“Mr. Porter, I had a dream, I was a fuckin’ nobody and sucked at rap, and then I woke up,” Em said to his D12 rhyme parter and hype man, before asking him, “You know who I was?”

“Who?” asked Mr. Porter.

“Lord Jamar,” Em replied before launching into his song ‘Criminal’.

Watch the video below:

Meanwhile, documents obtained via a Freedom of Information Act request have revealed that Eminem was questioned by the Secret Service over “threatening lyrics” the rapper allegedly wrote about US President, Donald Trump and his wife, Ivanka.

BuzzFeed News filed a Freedom of Information Act request last year asking if an investigation took place following Eminem’s revelation that he was questioned by the Secret Service on ‘The Ringer’, which appeared on 2018’s surprise album ‘Kamikaze.’