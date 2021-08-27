Eminem teams up with Grip for scorching new song ‘Walkthrough!’

Earlier today, Atlanta-based rapper Grip released his third studio album, ‘I Died For This!?’. Marking his full-length debut on Shady Records, the label co-founded by Eminem, Grip recruited the Detroit icon for a guest spot on the track ‘Walkthrough!’.

Eminem leaps into action on the track’s second verse, delivering some of his sharpest bars in years. He kicks the verse off rapping: “Sometimes I wonder really what did my closed head injury do / I’m literally missing a screw, but it seems like my memory’s too vivid to forget the shit I been through / So as my residuals grew, I remember those kids that were cruel / Same individuals at Elizabeth Little / And I essentially used them as the fuel.”

Take a listen to ‘Walkthrough!’ below:

‘I Died For This!?’ comes as the follow-up to Grip’s 2019 album ‘Snubnose’ and 2017’s ‘Porch’, both of which were released independently via Stray Society. The rapper signed to Shady Records – an imprint of Interscope – last month, marking the occasion with the Wara-featuring single ‘Gutter!’.

In the months leading up to his signing, Grip released the singles ‘Chicken N Dumplins’, ‘Burning Bush’ (featuring Kenny Mason) and ‘Peaks N Pitfalls’. Though none of those tracks appear on ‘I Died For This!?’, Mason features on the record’s closing track, ‘Pennies… Exit Stage Left!?’, alongside Kaynellz.

The 17-track record also features a suite of other collaborators, including Royce Da 5’9”, Tate228, Dead Cassettes, Ahyes and Big Rube.

In an interview earlier this month, Eminem raved about discovering Grip after hearing ‘Snubnose’, saying: “It was really refreshing to hear a new artist so focused on making a conceptual project, and it caught my attention.”

In other news, Eminem is set to play FBI informant Richard Wershe Jr. – aka White Boy Rick – in 50 Cent’s forthcoming Starz drama series BMF (Black Mafia Family). Rick since said he was “honoured” to be portrayed by Eminem. Also in August, Eminem’s adopted child Stevie Laine came out as non-binary.