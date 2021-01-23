A new interview with Eminem has gone viral, where he tells UFC chief Dana White that his opinion “doesn’t matter”.

Marshall Mathers was speaking to White ahead of Conor McGregor’s highly anticipated fight against Dustin Poirier.

Speaking on ESPN’s Sportscenter show ahead of the fight – due to his song ‘Higher’ being used as the soundtrack to the trailer for the big showdown – Eminem called into question the legitimacy of White’s notorious opinions about certain fighters.

“The best part about your opinion is that it doesn’t matter,” Eminem said. “And if every fighter that you had listened to your opinion when you doubted them, you wouldn’t have a fucking league.”

See the clip below.

In other news, Eminem recently delivered a humble estimation of his own legacy – admitting he doesn’t feel as influential as some of rap’s other icons.

“I know I’ve been around for a minute, but I don’t feel like honestly, in my heart of hearts, I don’t feel like anything I did, anything I’ve done up to this point is more influential than they were to their era,” he told Zane Lowe in a new interview.

“To me, I will never mean more than they meant to their era.”

In another new interview, the rapper says he had to learn to rap again after suffering a near-fatal drug overdose in 2007.

“You know, a lot of times, especially with the ‘Relapse’ record,” he said, “when I first started learning how to rap again, because of the drug situation that I went through and having to relearn a lot of things, that was one of those things that it was like: ‘Well, if it rhyme, say it.'”