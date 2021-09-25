Eminem to open diner named after “Mom’s spaghetti” lyric in ‘Lose Yourself’

Eminem will re-open his Mom’s Spaghetti pop-up diner next week, serving up a range of pasta-based dishes in homage to an iconic line from his 2002 hit ‘Lose Yourself’.

On the song – which first appeared on the soundtrack to his film 8 Mile – Eminem raps: “His palms are sweaty, knees weak, arms are heavy / There’s vomit on his sweater already, mom’s spaghetti.”

The restaurant will open next Wednesday (September 29) in Eminem’s native Detroit. It’ll serve a range of dishes centred around spaghetti and meatballs (including a “s’ghetti sandwich”), and will also feature a merchandise shop dubbed ‘The Trailer’.

Commercials for the eatery began airing locally on Friday (September 24), pointing viewers to a hotline for further information. Take a look at one of them below:

The Detroit News reports that Mom’s Spaghetti comes as a collaboration between Eminem and Metro Detroit restaurant group Union Joints, who the rapper had previously teamed up with for similar pop-ups in 2017 and 2018. Last April, the group delivered 400 meals under the Mom’s Spaghetti branding to local frontline workers.

Fans have speculated that the new pop-up is tied to a forthcoming album campaign, with rumours being spread that Eminem will drop new music on Friday October 1.

The rapper released his 11th album, ‘Music To Be Murdered By’, last January. It received three stars from NME, with a verdict that the “shock rapper continues to grow old disgracefully”. The record was followed up by the expanded ‘Music to Be Murdered By – Side B’ later in the year.

Last month, he featured on rapper Grip’s track ‘Walkthrough’, from recent album ‘I Died For This!?’. Meanwhile, Jack Harlow recently shared details of a phone call he had with Eminem where the legendary rapper praised the rising Kentucky artist.