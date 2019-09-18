Eminem turned down a joint tour with Snoop Dogg and Dr Dre

"It would have made over $100 million (£80.2 million)"

Eminem once nearly went on a huge tour with Snoop Dogg and Dr Dre, according to 50 Cent.

Speaking to Big Boy TV, the rapper said the jaunt would have been worth “collectively, over $100 million (£80.2 million)” if it had gone ahead. But Eminem turned it down because he was concerned about not seeing his daughter Hailie for so such a long period on a lengthy tour.

“You do not believe how much money we would’ve made,” he said. “And Em was like — there was so many dates at the time the way they laid it out — that he was like, ‘I just don’t want to go on tour and come back and Hailie’s grown.’”

50 Cent’s latest comments come after he also revealed to LA radio station Real 92.3, that Eminem was working on a new album.

“He sent me a record now, he working now,” Jackson said. “He got some things man. Still the highest-selling rap artist in the world. We’re doing it now.”

Last week Eminem’s official YouTube channel inexplicably uploaded a lengthy jazz instrumental under the title ‘The Real Slim Shady’, leaving fans speculating as to what it could mean. The track was attributed to a mysterious ‘PhilipJones16’, but has since been deleted from his channel and re-uploaded elsewhere.

Post Malone also recently revealed that a planned collaboration with Eminem failed to happen on his new album ‘Hollywood’s Bleeding’ after the pair were unable to secure a time that worked for both stars.

“What a fucking legend,” he said of Eminem. “There was a time where we were working everything out but just timing-wise, sometimes they just don’t match up at the right time. There will be a time.”