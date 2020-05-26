Eminem has tweeted his phone number to his fans, as part of a new initiative to answer their burning questions about the rapper.

On Monday (May 25), Em wrote on Twitter: “Dear Stan, I meant to write you sooner, but I just been busy” text me, I’ll hit you back 313-666-7440 #MMLP20 #DearSlim”, before linking to a website which features his contact information and opens up a text bubble allowing fans to text the rapper.

He also linked to Community, a newly launched phone-based social media service that generates a phone number fans can use to ask questions about their favourite artists, although there’s no guarantee that they will respond.

Upon texting the number fans are also greeted with the below message.

It comes after Eminem announced that he will be hosting an online listening party for his third studio album, ‘The Marshall Mathers LP’ next week.

The album, which features the singles ‘The Real Slim Shady’, ‘Stan’, ‘The Way I Am’, and ‘Bitch Please II’, is celebrating its 20th anniversary.

Sharing the news on social media, the rapper’s listening party will take place on Wednesday (May 27) live on Spotify.

According to Eminem’s official website, fans can join a live chat and listen to the album while the Detroit rapper answers questions from those online.