Eminem wants Fat Joe to come out of rap retirement

Fat Joe has revealed that Eminem called him last week to try and convince him to come out of retirement.

The revelation came during a conversation with Big Sean on his Instagram Live show The Fat Joe Show. The pair were talking about Sean’s new album ‘Detroit 2’ when the conversation moved to Eminem, who appears on the album on ‘Friday Night Cypher’.

Joe asked Sean to name his Top 5 rappers dead or alive. As he listed names such as Eminem, Kanye West and Jay-Z, he reminded the Terror Squad rapper that he’s one of Slim Shady’s favourite rappers.

“And you being one of the most inspiring MCs to me and one of my favourites because of not just the impact you’ve had but the longevity, too,” Sean told Joe. “You defy the odds and I think that’s a true testament to your character. I know that’s why Eminem is such a big fan of yours too ’cause I talked to Eminem and he said that you were one of his favourites.”

It was then that Joe told Sean that Eminem had actually called him last week to convince him to keep rapping and not retire, after he told CBS This Morning he was thinking about putting the mic down.

“That’s nuts to me, bro,” Joe told Sean. “That’s nuts. You know, Em called me last week – I don’t want to keep throwing his name around – but the man was trying to talk me out of retirement last week. This is all I ever wanted my whole life, for one of the rap gods like to call me and tell me, ‘Yo Joe, you nice. You need to get back in there.'”

Last year, Eminem joined Fat Joe, Mary J. Blige and Dre on the track ‘Lord Knows’, which saw the rap legend fire off further disses against Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon.

The track, which appears on Fat Joe and Dre’s last album ‘Family Ties’, hears Eminem rap: “I know me and Mariah didn’t end on a high note/ But that other dude’s whipped… Almost got my caboose kicked/ Fool, quit, you not gon’ do shit.”